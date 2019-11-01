Celebrate Día de Muertos with the traveling 'Altar from Arandas'

The Mexican holiday Día de Muertos (or Day of the Dead) is a special trans-generational holiday of remembering those who have long passed and being surrounded by our families and friends.

A central feature of all households during this commemorative holiday are the ofrendas — an altar created to honor those that have moved on to the afterlife.

In honor of Día de Muertos, Tequila Cazadores wants to help you honor those you love with their traveling ofrenda and a new dedicatory limited-edition bottle design created by acclaimed Mexican street and textile artist Victoria Villasana.

The traveling ofrenda will end its journey at the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Restaurant at the Old Town Día de los Muertos Festival

MORE: The spicy good enchilada recipe that you'll want to make over and over

The Tequila Cazadores Altar from Arandas began its journey in Austin, before making its way to Phoenix. Upon leaving Phoenix, it will travel to San Diego, California to end its journey at one of the United States' biggest Día de Muertos festivals from November 2 through November 3.

Once inside the ofrenda, guests can learn more about the holiday's vibrant history, light candles on behalf of loved ones who have passed on and experience an auténtico Mexican toast with some delicious Tequila Cazadores cocktails.

The special-edition bottle will be available at local retailers beginning mid-September

MORE: The healthy breakfast chilaquiles recipe that we all need

For this deeply rooted historical holiday, Tequila Cazadores teamed up with Victoria Villasana to create a bottle design that was as unique and beautiful as Día de Muertos.

The design for the special-edition bottle of Cazadores Blanco was inspired by Victoria's Mexican heritage and seeks to capture and honor the beauty of the Highlands of Jalisco while also featuring the iconic Cazadores stag front and center.

Victoria shared, “I was inspired by the Cazadores Stag and its meaning in indigenous cultures in Mexico." She continued, "Just like Día de los Muertos, it represents a connection with our ancestors and the bridge between life and death.”