Very few things go down better than an enchilada mexicana (well, maybe an enchilada with an ice cold brew). Enchiladas come in a variety of styles with different combinations of sauces, fillings and so much more — just as varied and wonderful as the traditional Mexican holiday Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead.

October 31 kicks off the first day of the three day celebration, which ends on November 2. This trans-generational holiday celebrates family, friends and the rich Mexican culture and much like enchiladas, it is varied and vibrant across the many regions of Mexico.



©Chef Pati Jinich / TABASCO TABASCO is a Louisiana hot sauce made using tabasco peppers, vinegar and salt

This iconic dish is comprised of a corn tortilla, which is rolled and filled with a myriad of different ingredients (think meats, cheeses, beans, veggies and more) and covered (sometimes deliciously smothered) with in either a chile-based sauce, mole or a cheese-based sauce.

To honor everything that is rich about the Mexican culture, Mexico's very own award-winning Chef Pati Jinich has shared her version of enchiladas de pollo with a spicy twist. Check out her time-honored recipe below!

