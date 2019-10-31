Holy tastebuds: first ever vegan fried chicken restaurant opens in California

Fried chicken has a special place in many foodie's hearts: whether you eat it for the crunch, brininess or because brings about a sense of nostalgia.

But there is definitely one thing that we can all agree on when it comes to fried chicken and it's that this fried morsel isn't the healthiest cluck on the block.

In comes Lynn Torres, a good ol' Cali Latina who is looking to bring a healthier option of fried chicken to the masses — one that doesn't even use the sultry poultry whatsoever! *gasp*

Much like it's meatier fried chicken companions, Eat Love will offer chicken sandwiches and buckets of chicken along with it's signature desserts, salads and wraps

On November 22, Lynn is opening up the first ever U.S. brick-and-mortar vegan fried chicken restaurant in her home state of California (specifically in the Fountain Valley area of Orange County).

In an interview with VegNews, Lynn shared "We are better than KFC and Chick-fil-A because we want to share amazing and delicious food without harming animals and without harming our health."

She continued, "We actually really care about animals, the environment, social issues, your health, and the world."

Lynn, a second-generation Latino, was inspired to open her company Eat Love after she and her husband decided to switch to plant-based diets due to health concerns.

Eat Love started off as a catering company, food truck and pop-up shop prior to making the jump to a physical storefront. In August, they began shipping their vegan chicken nationwide.