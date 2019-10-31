Add a mischievous bite to Halloween with this ghoulish jalapeño popper recipe

What would a Halloween party be without a little terrifying delicious and spicy bite? Something small, creamy and bacon-y will always find a way to hit the spot regardless if you’re a wolf, mummy or mermaid. Just in time to help show everyone that you are the ghostess with the mostest, Chef Aarón Sánchez has come to help bring your frighteningly fun and poppin’ Halloween bash to another level with his bacon-wrapped, queso-stuffed jalapeños. *swoons from the goodness*

MORE: These are boo-tiful! Munch on the top spookiest Halloween candy

This mouthwatering recipe features all the major food groups: jalapeños, cheese, bacon, cheese, chorizo and more cheese. Chef Aarón spoke to the food witches and warlocks and whipped up something truly special to celebrate big and deliciously for Halloween. Check out his hair-raising recipe below.

Loading the player...

MORE: Top nine Latinx celeb approved restaurants to dine at

Bacon-Wrapped, Queso-Stuffed Jalapeños

By Chef Aarón Sánchez

Servings: 24 stuffed jalapenos

Ingredients:

1 package Cacique Fully Cooked Chorizo

½ cup crumbled Cacique Queso Fresco

½ cup Cacique Queso Dip

12 jalapeños

12 slices bacon

12 toothpicks

3 tablespoons agave syrup

Preparation:

- Preheat the oven to 375F and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

- Microwave Cacique Fully Cooked Chorizo for 3 – 4 minutes until heated through.

- Leaving the stem end intact, halve the jalapeños lengthwise. Use a paring knife to remove the seeds and white membranes (the more you leave behind, the spicier the jalapeños will be).

- Add the Cacique Queso Fresco and your favorite Cacique Queso Dip to the mixing bowl and stir until incorporated (it doesn’t need to be completely smooth as there will be crumbles of Queso Fresco).

- Spoon the filling into each jalapeno, spreading it end to end but ensuring it doesn’t overflow; you’ll need 2 to 3 teaspoons each.

- Cut the bacon strips in half and tightly roll a half-strip around each jalapeno. Use a toothpick to secure the ends.

- Bake the jalapenos, open side up, for 25 to 30 minutes, until the bacon is opaque with a bit of browning.

- Dilute the agave syrup in about 1 tablespoon very hot water and use a brush to paint it over the tops of the jalapenos. Continue baking for 5 minutes to allow the bacon to caramelize; if you’d like, broil for an additional 2 minutes to crisp it further. Serve warm.