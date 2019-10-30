Game day food is important and the cornerstone of any tailgate or at-home watch party. It can either help you celebrate a glorious win, help you cope with a crushing loss from your home team or be the talk of commercial time (”Where’d you get this recipe, Martica?”). It can range from deep fried breaded wings that will have you chanting your favorite teams' war cry to something as simple as chips and dip.



But having healthier alternatives to some of our game day favorites can have us (and our waistlines) feeling happy and healthy (and perhaps a little less bloated). Which is why this crispy baked cauliflower is such a knockout hit for all the right reasons. It’s baked. It’s crispy. And it’s healthy — leaving us dancing in the end zone time and time again (#sorrynotsorry ref). So get ready to switch out your regular basic nachos for this elevated take on a picadera favorite.



©Siete Foods Siete Foods was founded by Veronica Garza and her family

Siete Foods is a Latinx food brand that makes delicious, grain-free products that are inclusive of all dietary restrictions or preferences. They offer tortillas, dips and queso, taco shells, tortillas chips and hot sauce — the latter two used in the recipe below. Win or lose, game day will never be the same with this winning recipe below!



Siete Baked Crispy Cauliflower

Ingredients

Crispy Cauliflower:

1 small head of cauliflower, cut into florets

1 cup of finely crumbled Siete Nacho Chips =1 bag of chips

1 tsp. salt

2 large eggs

Jalapeno Spicy Mayo:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon Siete Jalapeno Hot Sauce

2 teaspoons lime juice

Salt to taste

Optional toppings:

cilantro

red onion

fresh lime wedges

Instructions

- Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

- Whisk the eggs in a small bowl and set aside.

- Place Siete Nacho Chips into a food processor and pulse until chips turn into a fine crumble. Add salt and set aside.