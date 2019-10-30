Salma Hayek loves to share tidbits of her life and we are here to eat it all up. On October 28, the Bliss actress shared on social media another video in her social media chronicles of #StorytimeWithSalma where she shares hilarious (or in this case delicious) videos of her on interviews.

This time around we see the powerhouse Latina with none other than British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver cooking up an extra delicious traditional Lebanese dish, kibbeh. This handheld goodness is a dish that is breaded on the outside and filled with your choice of yummy meat on the inside.



In the video, chef Jamie asks Salma if she has ever made the dish before, after having eaten it so many times, and she says no. The two get to cooking the dish which can be found in many countries like Colombia, Brazil, Armenia and the Dominican Republic — to name a few.

