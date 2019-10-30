Follow these five eating habits for a more holistic lifestyle

Eating healthy can sometimes be a struggle, whether it's how much time we have to cook or our desire to do so. Studies everywhere have shown that adjusting the way we eat and what steps we take to live a life that is more saludable can reap many benefits and have lasting effects on our body and general well-being.

We can find that some of the benefits are: weight loss, reduced cancer risk, diabetes management and strong bones and teeth, to name a few. The possible benefits to healthy eating are endless — anything from clearing your living space to just eating in moderation can turn the body around and affect our moods, thought process and even how we do things. Check out the video below for five tips you can implement today!

Loading the player...

MORE: The heatlhy breakfast chilaquiles recipe that we all need

Once we alter our habits and begin to lead a more holistic approach in life, we become stronger better versions of ourselves — and this doesn't just stop at the physical changes. Once we shift in our way of thinking and acting, everything else we do daily shifts as well. Pairing this with a steady exercise routine can shape our body, mind and soul resulting in a better future for us and our families.

MORE: Lauren Arboleda shares a healthy option to the traditional rice pudding recipe