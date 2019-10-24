Rise and SHINE just like Kylie Jenner at your next brunch with this cocktail recipe

We can't all be like Kylie Jenner—the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings—and rise and shine with an ultra perfect, smooth sounding voice every morning. But, we can get the party responsibly started with this zesty cocktail recipe from SVEDKA Vodka.

Svedka is introducing their specially crafted boozy cocktail (created by SVEDKA Vodka and Mixologist Cody Goldstein) Rise & SHINE — the perfect drink for pregames, tailgates, and weekend rising and shining.

MORE: Top nine Latinx celeb approved restaurants to dine at

Cody, who is mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, shared “The SVEDKA ‘Rise & SHINE’ cocktail is great to wake up to thanks to its bright and refreshing ingredients. The pineapple and orange juice add a great start to the day with lots of healthy vitamins, with the SVEDKA Citron complementing the citrus notes while adding a little morning ‘kick’ to the drink."

He continued, "Brunch would of course not be complete without some bubbles from champagne. Last, but not least, do not forget the grenadine which adds a 'sunrise' color to the cocktail.”

Loading the player...

SVEDKA Vodka Rise & SHINE cocktail recipe:

Ingredients

Yields: one serving

1 oz Svedka Citron

3 oz Orange Juice

1 oz Pineapple Juice

.50 oz Grenadine

Champagne, to fill

Instructions

Add vodka, orange, pineapple into wine glass with ice.

Top with champagne and float grenadine on top.

Garnish with orange and pineapple fronds.