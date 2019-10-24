We all love comfort food, especially when it is jam packed with whopping amounts of flavor — something that is naturally incorporated into any chilaquiles recipe. Chilaquiles (chill-a-kee-les) are a traditional Mexican breakfast dish that incorporates tortillas, green or red salsa (dealers choice often time), cheese and refried beans.

This breakfast of champions comes with a myriad of variations: instead of the red or green salsa it can come with mole (yum) or it can be topped with pulled chicken, crema, crumbly queso fresco, onions or avocado slices — the delicious possibilities are endless!



©Siete Chilaquiles are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner and second dinner

We know that the OG recipe can be a bit #teamtoomuch for some tummies, we hear you. But, we’ve got the perfect recipe to help you enjoy this savory breakfast dish without the over-the-topness of some of the ingredients thanks to Siete Foods.



Siete is a Mexican-American food brand that makes ultra delicious grain free products (like the almond flour tortillas in the recipe below) whose mission is to provide Latinx families with healthier (and no less delicious) food options. Along with their grain free tortillas, they also sell dairy free queso and dips, hot sauce, hard shell tacos and tortilla chips. Check out the recipe below!



Chilaquiles Casserole

Servings: 8 servings

Prep: 15 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

Baked Tortilla Chips:

8 Almond Flour Siete Tortillas

1 Tbsp. Avocado Oil

½ tsp. Sea salt

2 cups salsa verde

Toppings:

4 fried eggs (optional)

1 avocado, diced

1 roma tomato

½ cup black beans

3 tablespoons chopped red onion

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Instructions

- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

- Slice each whole tortilla into 8 triangle pieces.

- Place triangle tortilla slices on the baking sheet and brush both sides with avocado oil. Sprinkle tops with sea salt.

- Place tray in oven and bake until golden brown (about 10 minutes).

- Heat a skillet to medium heat and add salsa verde. Raise heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer.

- Remove from heat and add in the baked tortilla chips.

- Toss to coat all sides and then cover with lid and let sit for 2-5 mins.

- Uncover and your favorite toppings! We used black beans, tomatoes, fried eggs, avocado, red onion and cilantro.

- Last but definitely not least: enjoy!