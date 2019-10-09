Impress at your next dinner party with this classic ceviche recipe

When you think of delicious meals that hail from the beautiful South American country of Peru, your mind automatically goes straight to ceviche (aka what could be considered their national dish). Whether you love your ceviche made with white fish or shrimp, it is undeniable that this unique eat is sure to please your seafood loving palette.

Chef José Luis is a Venezuela-born chef who pays homage to his Peruvian heritage through his restaurant Mission Ceviche located at food stalls within the Gansevoort Market, Canal Street Market and Smorgasburg (an outdoor food market that runs through the end of October).

With over 15 years of experience, chef José Luis has honed his culinary skills in Peru, France and the United States — making his recipes exacting in their incredible taste. Check out the recipe below for his version of this classical Peruvian dish!

Ceviche can be dated back almost 2000 years in what is now Peru

Classic Peruvian Ceviche Recipe from Chef José Luis of Mission Ceviche - New York, NY

Ingredients:

½ cup catch of the day (i.e., skinless snapper, bass, halibut, fluke, etc.)

¼ cup julienned red onions

½ red habanero, finely diced (can adjust amount depending on spice level you like)

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

⅓ cup fresh squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon rocoto paste

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon Cancha - Peruvian Corn Nuts

1 tablespoon Choclo - Peruvian White Corn

4 tablespoons sweet potato (steamed until tender, cooled, peel skin off, small dice)

Preparations:

- Cut the fish into 1 inch cubes and place into a medium bowl

- Season fish with salt. Add red habanero, rococo paste and mix again. This will allow the fish to pick up the heat from the pepper

- Add lime juice and one ice cube and let marinate for 3-5 minutes (remove ice cube after this time. This will help keep the fish cool and balance acidity)

- Fold in cilantro, red onion, Cancha, Choclo, and sweet potato

Optional: Serve with a cold beer