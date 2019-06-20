Que rico! This chef's squash jamón iberico tapas recipe is a must-try summertime snack

World Tapas Day may fall on June 20, but the truth is they’re a delicious year-round snack. Not only are they quick and easy to prepare, but there are endless possibilities as to how you can make them. Whether you’re looking to have a light bite or want to treat your guests to some deliciousness, tapas are an exquisite bite to satisfy anyone's palate. Our latest recipe obsession is chef Gabriel Kreuther’s creation: squash jamón iberico tapas. This simple recipe is a yummy dish perfect for a summertime snack!

Chef Gabriel Kreuther shares his recipe for delicious Squash Jamón Iberico Tapas

"The inspiration was a multi-tiered thought process. Seasonality was the fundamental influence as Gold Bar squash is a summer vegetable,” he explained. “The focus then shifted to highlighting the star ingredient; the treasured jamón. We wanted flavors that would compliment the jamón in an unexpected way through the medium of a sweet and sour element,” he added.

The artist behind this delicious masterpiece also shared how each ingredient fully works to deliver some real flavor. “Together there’s acid from the vinegar, fruitiness from the golden raisins, umami from the pine nuts and fresh herbs that brighten to create depth of flavor while allowing for the jamón to still shine." Yum!

Squash Jamón Iberico Tapas Photo: @restaurantgroupie

Below is everything you will need to give this delicacy a whirl!

Tip: *It’s recommended that they’re made one day in advance, but no more than that!*

What You Need:

2 cups gold bar squash

¼ cup olive oil

1/2 cup red onion

1 tbsp fresno chile; minced and smashed

1 tbsp garlic; minced and smashed

2 tbsp dark brown sugar

½ cup golden raisins; soaked and minced

1 tbsp tomato paste

¾ cup champagne vinegar

¼ cup toasted pine nut

2 each bay leaves

4 each basil leaves

Aleppo pepper seasoning to taste

Crostini

Sliced Spanish Jamón to top (preferably Cinco Jotas)

Jamón Iberico Cinco Jotas Photo: @restaurantgroupie

How It’s Done:

1. In a single layer, sauté the squash over high heat until its golden in color but not cooked through. Season with salt at the end and put cooked squash into a perforated hotel pan to drain excess oil.

2. In a pan large enough to fit everything in a single layer, begin by cooking the onions in the olive oil. When translucent add the garlic, bay leaves and chile. Roast until very aromatic and golden.

3. Add brown sugar and tomato paste and cook for at least ten minutes. Deglaze with the vinegar and cook down until nearly dry and syrupy.

4. Add the squash. Cook for another 10 min or so until the squash is cooked through but is not turning to mush.

5. Stir in the golden raisins and basil.

6. Season with Aleppo.

And voilà!