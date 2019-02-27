Pisco sour: the cocktail you didn't know you needed - just follow these easy steps

Pisco sour is best known as the national cocktail of Peru. Like Peruvian gastronomy, this delicious lime and brandy beverage has evolved to become the drink-of-choice in bars and restaurants everywhere. For a delectable pisco sour that will have you craving happy hour at home, be sure to follow this simple recipe.

Its origins might still be up for debate, but most of the evidence points to Victor Morris as being the inventor of the drink. Morris was an American bartender working at a bar in Lima during the 1920’s when he reportedly concocted the bitter nectar. Although there is also a Chilean variation of it, everything seems to indicate that Peru is where the magic first took place, as Atlas Obscura also points out.

RELATED: Sangria? Yes, please! Try your hand at making sangria with this simple recipe

With the promise of warmer weather around the corner, it's a great time to brush up on your trusty, go-to alcoholic recipes, and nothing beats this classic South American staple. Refreshing and a bit tangy, this drink will spiritually transport you to sandy beaches, ocean waves and low-lying hammocks between sturdy palm trees. Let’s make a few things clear first: to make a good pisco sour, you must follow very specific instructions, and you must also have the right ingredients.

Leave it to our friends at Food & Wine to provide us with the perfect way to come up with a great recipe for the drink. This oh-so-simple step-by-step tutorial will turn you into an expert, something that your family and friends will thank you for at your next party. Let's begin. You will need:

- 2 ounces of pisco

- 3/4 ounces of fresh lime juice

- 3/4 ounces of simple syrup

- 1 large egg white

- ice

- 4 drops of Angostura Bitters

RELATED: Learn how to make a new and delicious version of Mexican hot chocolate

To prepare the pisco, you just have to put all of the ingredients, except the ice and bitters, in a cocktail shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Add ice, and then shake for 10 more seconds. Follow by straining into a chilled coupe. That's it! No, really! See? We told you it was easy.

A perfect match

Now let's take it a step further. For an out-of-this-world gastronomic experience, pair-up your freshly-made pisco sour cocktail with a yummy ceviche. When you combine the lime-marinated fish with the sour flavors of the cocktail, let's just say we'll let your tastebuds do the talking.

So, enjoy, ¡salud! and naturally, bottoms up!