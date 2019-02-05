So, you missed Valentine's Day. Of course you did. You're busy. You had that deadline at work. You're human! But now it's time to make amends. You're in luck, because we have a list of post-Valentine’s Day treats for your honey, your kids, your friends, your colleagues and anyone you may want to impress. These easy recipes for sweet treats can be whipped up in minutes! They are also so cute and delicious that you will definitely score some much-needed points in the love department. Seriously, who can resist a homemade sweet?

Photo: Instagram/twosisterscrafting

Valentine’s Marshmallow Pops

Take a look at this yummy recipe from the blog Two Sisters Crafting:

Ingredients:

Marshmallows

Chocolate to melt

Pink and red cookie icing

Bamboo Skewers

Instructions:

Stick four marshmallows in each bamboo skewer.

Melt the chocolate and cover the marshmallows with it.

Set to cool. Once it has hardened, decorate with the cookie icing.

RELATED: Learn how to make a new a delicious version of Mexican hot chocolate

Photo: instagram/mellockcuff

Valentine Rice Krispies Treats

Here is another sweet and DIY treat from the blog Adventures of Mel.

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons salted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 cups mini marshmallows

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

12 ounces of pink and red M&M’s candies

¼ cup of Valentine sprinkles

Instructions:

Grease a 9x13in baking dish with cooking spray.

Melt the butter on the stovetop.

Stir the vanilla extract and salt into the butter.

Add the mini marshmallows to the melted butter mixture, stirring until the marshmallows have fully melted.

Remove the mixture from the heat and quickly stir in the Rice Krispies cereal.

Add M&M’s candy.

Spread the Rice Krispies mixture into the greased baking dish.

Add the sprinkles and let them cool.

Cut with a heart shaped cookie cutter.

RELATED: Eva Longoria: Her favorite family recipes

Get ready for those "you're forgiven!" hugs and compliments. There is nothing more special than getting something this delicious, crafted by you!