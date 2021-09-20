Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
TV’s biggest night celebrating its 73rd year in Los Angeles with fantastic nominations such as ‘The Crown’, ‘I may Destroy you’, ‘Ted Lasso’ among many more, a star studded night of nominees as well as presenters. Below see a list of the best looks of a night to remember. The big trend of the night? Definitely color blocking or solid colors.
