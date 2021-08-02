This past weekend, on July 31, 2021, several celebrities attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri, Italy. The glamorous charitable gala took place at the historical Certosa San Giacomo, one of the oldest buildings in Capri, a monastery built in the 1300’s.

This black-tie occasion was held to commemorate the third year of the luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma’s partnering with the children’s organization UNICEF. The proceeds of the event were said to go to “children in need.” During the glitzy evening, both Katy Perry and John Legend performed, while special guests and celebrities that attended, contributed by making donations.

Other notable attendees and celebs that dressed up for a good cause included: Eiza González, who stole the night with her spectacular and unique green gown, Heidi Klum who came matching in glittery styles with her daughter, Orlando Bloom who arrived with Katy Perry, Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens and Sandra Lee, all who were glowing in the red carpet.

