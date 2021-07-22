We just can’t get enough of all the summer fashion and swimwear that is being showcased in runways across Florida this month. Last week, colorful and unique swimwear collections were modeled during the Orlando Swim Week, which was hosted by NY hiTechMODA on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Hilton in Orlando, Florida.

Browse this gallery for the hottest swimwear trends, bikinis, one-pieces, and boy shorts swimsuits, all designed so we can all look stunning at the pool this season!