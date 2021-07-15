As everyone talks about what Tilda Swinton wore to the Cannes Film Festival, in particular the bright blue suit that she wore to “The French Dispatch” photocall, we want to highlight that she has been pulling off red carpet suits for a quite a few years.

The 60 year old, stunning Academy Award-winning star is not afraid to make bold fashion statements and is always gracing us with her glamorous androgynous style.

Browse this gallery to see what she wore to this years Cannes, plus 10 other times she was among the best dressed, all suited up and elegant like a true fashion icon.