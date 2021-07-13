The premiere of the upcoming and very much anticipated movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” took place yesterday, July 12th at Regal in Los Angeles.

In line with the fun spirit of the movie, which will transport LeBron James into a world of Warner Brothers cartoons, many took to the red carpet with lively and colorful outfits. From Zendaya’s much talked about multi-color western outfit, Connie Britton’s cute pink suit, to the stunning fluorescent green dress wore by LeBron’s wife, Savannah Brinson.

While you wait for the movie to drop on HBO Max on July 16th, browse through this gallery of the most vibrant red carpet looks of the event.