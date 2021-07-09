Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Miami Swim Week is a fashion event (like NY or Paris Fashion Week) hosted by the Art Hearts Fashion’s production. This runway event features the latest and most glamorous swim and resort styles in a variety of designer shows filled with stunning and beautiful long-legged models. This year’s event is taking place at Kimpton Angler’s hotel in Miami Beach from July 7th - July 11th.
Browse through our gallery to see the hottest swimsuits from designers such Natalia Fedner, Adam Saaks, Giannina Azar and Sharnel Guy among others.
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!