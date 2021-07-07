The Cannes Film Festival is back in action after been canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. From July 6 to July 17 July, celebrities from all over the world are gathering at French Riviera to be part of the annual festival that celebrates the film industry.

Although the festival is all about movies, undoubtedly fashion has significant participation in the event; therefore, guests always dress apart to give the audience, the press, and critics a one-of-a-kind and show-stopping red carpet.

Find below the most glamorous and jaw-dropping looks from Cannes Film Festival 2021