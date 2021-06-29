On June 27th, so many amazing artists attended the 21st Annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The red carpet was filled with head-turning fashion, glamorous gowns and many top celebs dressed to impressed.

With so many looking sharp and fab, it was hard to decide who was the best dressed! So, we gathered our favorite and most stylish looks of the night. Scroll through the gallery below to see who wore the most extravagant and daring fashion at the 2021 BET Awards.