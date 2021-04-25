After a two-month delay for the pandemic, the 93rd Oscars are finally here. The ceremony will be held at both Los Angeles Union Station and the Dolby Theatre. In keeping with Covid-19 protocols, this year’s ceremony will be only attended by the nominees, their guests, and presenters.

As we get ready to enjoy the red carpet and live broadcasting, let’s take a look at some of the best dressed actresses of all times. Enjoy!!