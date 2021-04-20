Jennifer Lopez has never been nominated to an Academy Award, YET, but she is for sure one of the queens of the Oscars red carpet. Whenever she sizzles her way up to the awards ceremony, she has always been among the best dressed. Naturally, every fashionista is biding their time until Miss JLo impresses at the 2019 Oscars red carpet. While we wait, here are 10 of her most gorgeous looks throughout the years at the most important night in Hollywood: the Academy Awards.



For her first time at the Oscars, in 1997, Jennifer Lopez wore a gorgeous Badgley Mischka dress, perfect for an actress who was starting to make her way. She was promoting her movie Selena, and we all know what happened after that.