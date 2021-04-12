Maluma continues expanding his resume and once again is venturing into the fashion industry. The Colombian singer partnered with Balmain to release a limited-edition collaboration that includes ready-to-wear clothing and sneakers. The superstar has chosen the “Miami Vice” vibe as his inspiration. While the creative director of the French luxury fashion house, Olivier Rousteing, used his passion for music to put together the pieces.

GettyImages Olivier Rousteing and Maluma attend the Off-White Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

“For me, fashion could never exist without music,” said Rousteing. “So he was just the perfect match.” According to WWD, Rousteing revealed that Maluma’s music had been one of his go-tos for dancing. Both creatives met four years ago at Paris Fashion Week, but it wasn’t until summer 2020 when they collaborated to create Maluma’s look for the MTV VMAs. “From that, we just exchanged texts and were like, ‘Why don’t we work together? Because your aesthetic and your vision of music can really combine with my fashion world,’” Rousteing said.

Apart from garments the collaboration, also includes a curated playlist available on Apple Music. Rousteing spent his days listening to Maluma’s album Papi Juancho and replaying one of his favorite tracks, “Hawài,” featuring The Weeknd .