Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
A common style theme seen this week in the world of celebrities was workout clothes and athleisure wear. Everyone from Kendall Jenner , Hailey Bieber , Vanessa Hudgens , and Kaia Gerber were all seen showing off their toned bodies while leaving the gym. It seems that the spring weather is motivating everyone to get active and healthy.
Keep scrolling to see who else made this week’s style list.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!