With award show season in full swing during the midst of a pandemic, the stars still know how to dress up and make an entrance - even if it’s via Zoom. While some celebrities presented on stage at the 2021 Golden Globes last night, others dressed up and showed off their looks on Instagram from the comfort of their living rooms. Everyone from Gal Gadot to Salma Hayek to Regina King all brought the glitz and glamour to last night’s award show.