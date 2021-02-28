Salma Hayek’s first Golden Globes look matched her fiery personality. Last year, the Frida nominee reflected on her inaugural style at the golden evening, which now hangs in her “best looks” hall of fame. When shown a photo of her all dolled up in the red hot Narciso Rodriguez gown, Salma fired off a hilarious quip: “What I remember the most about that one, is that those were the good old days where my body was so hot that I just needed something simple.” Read more here!