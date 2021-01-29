Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Paris Fashion Week had plenty of celebrities out this week showing off some very chic fashion. Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington were seen looking fabulous after walking the runway, while Demi Moore wore a beret as a nod to the Parisian style.
Keep scrolling to find out who else made this week’s list of the top 10 style looks.
