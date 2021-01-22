Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It was a busy week with a lot of celebrities out and about. The world watched Jennifer Lopez perform at the inauguration in an all-white Chanel outfit, then later that week Kendall Jenner was seen leaving the gym in a casual fit. Chrissy Teigen was also seen out in Malibu with her family horseback riding in a chic outfit.
Keep scrolling to check out more of this week’s top 10 celebrity style looks.
