Royals have to follow protocol when dressing, which prevents them from wearing some of the latest street trends. However, in recent times we have seen how the wardrobes of royal women were modernized. Letizia is an example of this because she has not hesitated to include a material such as leather in her looks. But the Spanish queen has not been the only one, since Meghan Markle , or Carolina de Monaco have also worn leather garments to top off their outfits.

Due to their position and status within their Royal Houses, the vast majority of royals are prohibited from some of the trends that triumph in the fashion industry; yes, there are others that have managed to adapt to their roles, as is the case of leather-effect garments. They continue to rise in the looks of fashion prescribers, the most daring to put any trend into practice, and Kate, Meghan and company have achieved the perfect formula to follow that fashionista trail and integrate them into their outfits without being strident.

Their secret is to choose a single leather garment and accompany it with other pieces made of lighter fabrics to subtract their powerful image, only then can they apply this trend to their looks like royalty. Do you want to see how they do it? These are the outfits that prove that they are also fans of the leather look.

