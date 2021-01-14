In December of last year, Chanel announced Charlotte Casiraghi would be their newest ambassador and the Spring-Summer 2021 campaign star. Now, the French fashion house unveiled the much-awaited and official photos of the ready-to-wear collection.

Casiraghi’s involvement with the brand isn’t new; in fact, the royal started a relationship with the high fashion company before born. Her mother, Caroline, Princess of Hanover, became a regular user of the brand while pregnant. “It’s almost as if I was born with Chanel,” Casiraghi says in a video.

The 34-year-old Monaco native is the eleventh in line to the throne, daughter Stefano Casiraghi, and granddaughter of Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and American actress Grace Kelly. The published writer and magazine editor also grew up with Chanel’s former Creative Director, Karl Lagerfeld , as a mentor. The late fashion designer inspired Casiraghi to study poetry and literature when she was a teenager.

After officially joining the brand as an ambassador and spokesperson, Casiraghi would to take a step further and team up with artistic director Virginie Viard to host Les Rendezvous littéraires rue Cambon (Literary rendezvous at rue Cambon), a series of events to invite female writers and actresses to the table and discuss their careers.

According to Casiraghi, the idea came to her “spontaneously” when remembering the literary salons Gabrielle Chanel used to host. “My contribution is being not just a muse, but someone who transmits,” Casiraghi says. “Today’s fashion has this strength of expression, and it can move the culture forward.”

Enjoy below Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2021 campaign