The fashion industry is in absolute shock after hearing the news: Stella Tennant, the British aristocratic model and inspiration to so many designers such as Karl Lagerfeld, Pier Paolo Piccioli, Gianni Versace, John Galliano or Tom Ford. In addition, photographers like Mario Testino, Bruce Webber, Steven Meisel, artists like Elizabeth Peyton, fashion editors like Carine Roitfeld and Franca Sozzani were also big advocates and friends.

She touched almost every sensibility in the industry since the 90´s decade and never went out of fashion. We remember some of her most fantastic moments in her fabulous career as an aristo-model.