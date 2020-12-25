Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
A lot of celebrities have been busy this week scurrying around to do last-minute Christmas shopping. Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Miami shopping in a comfortable athleisure outfit, Angelina Jolie looked warm and chic while shopping at the Grove, and Jessica Alba wore a monochromatic brown outfit to get last-minute gifts.
Keep scrolling to check out more of this week’s top 10 celebrity style looks of the week.
