Although a red outfit can be said to fuel the “spicy Latina” trope, our favorite Latina celebrities are embracing the color in a way that’s charming, varied, and most of all, oh-so trendy. They’re showing the world their ability to turn preconceived notions on their heads.

There’s a lot of talk about the versatility of black and white, but this bold color is also quite generous, as the unforgettable Audrey Hepburn used to say, “there is a shade of red for every woman,” while designer Valentino Garavani developed a long-lasting line of work around this concept, until he eventually coined the term “Valentino red.”

In dresses, suits and sets. In scarlet, granite, and cardinal tones. The most fiery color on the chromatic scale is an infallible way to communicate passion, intensity and vitality that will immediately make you become the center of attention, no matter what. You can even use it to signal that you feel like, to quote Alicia Keys , you’re on fire.