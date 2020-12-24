The Trumps are headed to their Mar-a-Lago Club for the holidays. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump set out Wednesday afternoon for their Christmas vacation in Florida - as they have traditionally done throughout President Trump’s term in office. They are expected to spend Christmas through the new year at Mar-a-Lago, a 10-day visit at the resort.

The first lady was first seen with thigh high boots and a coat boarding Air Force One. Upon arrival in Florida, where temperatures were warmer, she had opted for a polka dot dress.

Recently, First Lady Melania Trump shared her and President Donald Trump’s 2020 Christmas portrait. Instead of a gown, Barron Trump’s mother opted for a tux like her husband. While the father of five wore a traditional tuxedo with a bow tie, the first lady looked effortlessly chic in a black suit, reportedly by Dior, which she teamed with black stilettos.

