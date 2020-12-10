Dior Men’s Fall collection 2021 is all about Kenny Scharf’s art, one of the greatest artists of the eighties era. “I wanted to bring some fun,’ Dior men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones commented. Two great artists collaborated in one whimsical, colorful and fun collection that will be remembered. “A French House, an American artist, a celebration of Chinese excellence and craftsmanship. Dior knows no bounds.” said Dior.

There is no doubt that Jones is one of the most talented and visionary designers of our times. He turned for inspiration to another period of creativity amid chaos: New York in the 1980s. On the other hand, Scharf’s career is an impressive one as well. When the opportunity was presented, the iconic graffiti artist said “yes” because he knew how relevant this collaboration with Dior would be.

GettyImages The collection is being revealed via an exclusive video prolonging the captivating artistic dialogue between Kim Jones and Kenny Scharf; an unprecedented creation that explores transformations of the perception of time and space in this particular global context.

The virtual presentation made its global debut yesterday. Scharfs’ art was recreated on tailored menswear pieces via prints and embroideries. An exclusive addition of the Chinese zodiac symbols, homage to Chinese heritage, and materials and techniques interwoven in the collection were some key elements of this collection.

Originally, the men’s fall 2021 collection was originally planned to be presented in Beijing, Dior has a massive following China. With the pandemic Jones and his team were forced to reconsider their options, and the idea of going digital was decided. “I think everyone’s a bit fed up with the situation. We just have to get on with it, ” said Dior men’s Artistic Director.

“Showcasing a conversation between heritage and technology, investigating the space where virtual and reality meet,” was a key part of the virtual show.

Dior House friend and singer J Balvin took in the #DiorMenFall 2021 virtual show from Kim Jones wearing a black wool coat and oversize pants with multicolor ‘Dior and Kenny Scharf’ print turtleneck from the same collection.

It was a star studded fashion event, chosen celebs were sent a box with total looks of the collection to watch the show and share their experience on social media. Robert Pattison, Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace, House friend and superstar singer J Balvin , Lilly Allen, Paapa Essiedu and Slowthai and of course Kim Kardashian who posted 6 photos a very generous gesture!

The music was also a very important! It was commissioned to DJ Honey Dijon (who also introduced Scharf to Jones) featuring Dee Lite (the legendary music band formed in 1987 ) and Lady Miss Kier.