The 99 year-old fashion icon is an inspiration for all generations. This month, some of the cutest Iris Apfel fans showed their love with the most adorable outfits.

Apfel was so honored, she decided to share the outfits on her own account, using these respective hashtags: #Halloween2020 #IrisYourCloset. “Of all the things you could choose to be… What an honor you’d dress up as ME!” the icon wrote. It is truly amazing the admiration that Apfel gets from people (and doggies) of all ages. Are you ready to be amazed by these cuties?