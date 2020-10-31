Dr. Jill Biden has been loyal and supportive of her man Joe Biden since they got married 43 years ago. Joe has been a Washington insider since they got married in 1977. The potential first lady has been dressing up for campaign events, Democratic National conventions, and debates for decades. Jills’ style is very chic yet conservative. She loves flowers, fun prints and always tried to add a pop of color to her outfits. Jill is also a fan of jewelry and often uses bracelets and earrings to add a pop of sparkle. She isn’t afraid to use her face masks or boots to make political statement either.

The former two term second lady is an educator and mother with her own impressive accolades. Jill has a bachelor’s degree, doctoral degree as well as a master’s degree. According to Refinery 29, Dr. Biden is also the author of a children’s book dedicated to honoring our troops. She is also the co-founder of Joining Forces initiative, alongside Michelle Obama. Furthermore, she is the founder of the Biden Breast Health Initiative, which aims to educate high-school girls about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. While all this is great- lets get back to her fashion and style. ﻿Check out some of Jill’s stylist outfits.