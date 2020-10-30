Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Taking style inspiration from the ‘90s is always entertaining. This time, we’re enjoying the return of tie-dye. Celebrities are embracing it and so do we. From Jennifer Lopez , Ana de Armas , to J Balvin , our favorite people are all about the colorful and psychedelic print. It has made a return to the forefront of fashion in these lockdown times. It’s a comfortable look for sure!
© 2000-2020, HOLA S.L.
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!