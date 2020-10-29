Despite COVID, why not brighten up your day with the latest fashion trends for autumn and winter 2020. As the year progresses, so do the hottest styles. From wide leg pants, to slouchy boots, yellow maxi coats, and nude as well as pop color tones, there is something for everyone. Prepare to see some of these top trends from fashion weeks everywhere you go. Take a close look, and see how some of these trends are combined in different looks. Don’t stay behind!