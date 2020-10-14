Actress, singer, dancer, designer. There’s no doubt about it, Jennifer Lopez is a true lady boss who’s climbed to the top in everything she’s done, without ever sacrificing her distinguished femininity. But even though we’re used to seeing her in more revealing outfits, when she decides to rock a power suit, not only does she show us she can master anything she puts her mind to, but also that she can look extraordinary in her boss look.

In her unwavering glamorous way, when the “Dinero” singer wears a variation of the classic tailored blazer and pants combo, she doesn’t just make the most out of the pieces trending at the moment, but she goes with designs that accentuate her curves, with precisely-tailored silhouettes. Whether she’s wearing a strict three-piece suit in a high-profile executive-style, or a skirt version with sexy embellishments, J. Lo shows us how to master the power suit style.