Finely woven yarn, double or triple stitches, and eternal knots are not just essential materials for designers, they are also their source of inspiration for the new season.

Knit fabrics are reclaiming their spot among fashion trends and they’re coming back with an extra dose of color, texture, and style, taking a step away from the versions in powder colors with the granny feel that are severely demodé.

This year, the graphic details on the garments and their volume will make colder days more enjoyable.