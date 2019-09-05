View 5 pics | Fashion
Jennifer Lopez and the hoop earrings that she can't live without

Jennifer Lopez and the hoop earrings that she can't live without
Jennifer Lopez and the hoop earrings that she can't live without

Meet Beamina: A must-know handbag brand by Puerto Rican mother-daughter duo
Meet Beamina: A must-know handbag brand by Puerto Rican mother-daughter duo
Jennifer Lopez with hoops
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez with hoops

Jennifer Lopez has become a style icon to follow, and not just because of her impressive designer gowns or her super cool retro sunglasses. Whether she's pictured on the red carpet, photographed sporting street style or posting snaps on social media, JLo can't live without her hoop earrings! Always oversized but with a multitude of various details, hoops are Jennifer's not just her favorite style of earrings but have also been an intrinsic part of her iconic style during her decades in the spotight.

In global terms, this fashion classic dates back to the time of the pharaohs, when men used to wear hoop earrings to show off their status. We're not sure if her standing is what the Hustlers star is trying to convey but we're definitely getting a powerful vibe from this rocking look Keep strolling to check out our favorite Jennifer Lopez hoop earring moments!

Jennifer Lopez with original and big earrings
© Getty/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez with original and big earrings

Size matters

The Dinero singer owns hoops in a wide variery of designs, but always the bigger the better! Whether she has her hair in a top knot or in shoulder sweeping style, she looks cool in both minimal earrings and 1980s style chunky styles. We especially love the hoops with her name emblazoned on them, a personal stamp for her style.

Jennifer Lopez with hoops
© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez with hoops

Versatile looks

If you thought that a celeb would never repeat outfits or accessories, get ready to be proven wrong. We have definitely seen royals like Queen Letizia or Kate Middleton recylcling their wardrobes, and triple-threat queen Jennifer Lopez does the same with her beloved earrings. 

Collage Jennifer Lopez with hoops
© Getty Images

Collage Jennifer Lopez with hoops

Jennifer Lopez: timeless!

Do you remember what earrings JLo wore in the Love Don't Cost a Thing video in 2001? Let's refresh your memory: huge golden hoops! The singer's passion for this design is a long-lasting one. The photo on the upper right is from back in 2010! 

Going on with this trip through time, on the bottom left you can see JLo at a Fox event in 2014. In 2015, bottom right, she sported her favorite earrings at iHeart Radio in Miami. 

Jennifer Lopez with hoops and a black blazer
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez with hoops and a black blazer

Such a gem

Her most talked-about bling lately might be her diamomd engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, but of course JLo loves some sparkle on hoop earrings as well. Here she wears a diamond-studded look along with a gold button studded blazer, all setting off her golden highlights and rose gold makeup.

