Trends are always a must follow for celebs! In most cases, there’s absolutely no age limit to have fun with them, especially when it comes to flashy hair styles. Whether you’re in your twenties like Kylie Jenner , your thirties like Kesha, your your fifties like Salma Hayek , or even your seventies like Helen Mirren, going pink is always an option. The trend for pink hair has been going on for years and usually pops up in the spring months, but in 2020 we’re seeing more and more pink hairstyles on our Instagram feeds.