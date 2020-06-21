Do you remember the tulle tutu that Carrie Bradshaw wore through the streets of New York for six seasons? Well, we’ve seen a revival of that trend in street style and at fashion shows where ruffled layers have again taken center stage. But this time, it’s with midi skirts and more volume in their folds.

Single-color, textured, asymmetrical or even printed, what matters is that the layers and ruffles make a statement and turn everyone’s heads, just like the designs by Max Mara, Chanel and Dries Van Noten did on runways.

If what you’re looking for is a bit of summer inspiration, we’ve got a few ideas for you here so you can create a look full of style, attitude and movement.