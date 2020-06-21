Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As the mercury starts to ascend in the thermometers, it’s important to think about ways to stay comfortable. To enjoy the sunny weather, you don’t just need UV protection, but also light clothing that is both cool and slouchy. That’s why the major fashion houses have been using a natural fabric often associated with warm temperatures to create a number of pieces for their spring/summer collections. That fabric is linen, a textile made from the fibers of the flax plant. It’s a summertime classic, and the latest on-trend garments are made of this cool fabric sure to keep you in style all summer long. Take a look at this gallery for some inspiration on how to wear it!
