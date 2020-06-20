It was one of the biggest surprises on the runways of Milan and Paris: polo sweaters. This iconic short-sleeve piece with a traditional collared neck is back for the summer season, this time in exquisite knits including ribbed, wool and ultralight synthetic fabrics, renewing their retro charm without foregoing their hint of sportiness. They’ve already piqued the interest of editors, buyers, and the most famous fashion influencers.

Although they have gone somewhat forgotten in women’s fashion, this staple has risen to the top of this season’s fashion trends, so you’ll want to make sure to have one or two in your closet as soon as possible.