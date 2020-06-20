Ugly chic shoes are back in full force this summer. Given all the time we’re spending at home, it’s perhaps not a surprise that fashion trends are veering towards comfort. And beyond this craving for comfort, there’s the obvious need for functionality. Fashion insiders have shown that these shoes commonly worn by trekkers, and that your dad just might have in his closet, are great for pairing with a skirt, Bermuda shorts, dresses, and any other slightly casual outfit. So, they’re perfect for a wide variety of street styles in the summertime when temperatures rise and your feet need a bit of air. Think German sandal brand Birkenstock, which was founded in 1774 and whose ergonomic design has become a cult classic for many fashionistas.