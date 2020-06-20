The runways have spoken and stars have responded: the trendiest shades this spring-summer season are big, with loud geometric shapes, an aerodynamic style, or with a nostalgic vintage twist. They not only provide protection from the sun, but are also the ideal complement for summery outfits. Get inspired by celebrities such as Millie Bobby Brown and Rihanna , to grab a pair of sunglasses from designer brands such as Versace or Gucci that will reflect your own individual style while still being on trend.