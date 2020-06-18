Overstated and fabulous. While it’s true that these two words often have opposite meanings, they perfectly describe the new clutches that have become one of the newest fashion trends of the season. In this ever-changing game of proportions, fashion labels have chosen to harness the potential of handbags, both the ones that we hold on our forearms intuitively and the ones we carry almost carelessly using the side straps.

The best part? Their designs leave no material unused – whether it’s soft leather, raffia, quilted synthetic fabrics or the thickest organic cotton, they come in every variety. You’ll find them irresistible and want to wear them as close to your body as possible.